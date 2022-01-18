 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert