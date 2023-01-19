 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

