This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. The fore…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies t…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Roa…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cris…