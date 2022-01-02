 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert