Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

