Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

