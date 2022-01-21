 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

