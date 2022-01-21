Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
