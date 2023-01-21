 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

