Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
Don't get your snow hopes up just yet for this weekend and next week in the Roanoke region.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
