Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

