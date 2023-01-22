Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.