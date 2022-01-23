Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.