Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
