This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't get your snow hopes up just yet for this weekend and next week in the Roanoke region.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Perio…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Roa…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Roanoke: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tem…