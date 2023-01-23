 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

