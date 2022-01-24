 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

