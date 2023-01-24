Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't get your snow hopes up just yet for this weekend and next week in the Roanoke region.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Roa…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecaste…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Perio…