Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.