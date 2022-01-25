Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.