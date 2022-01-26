 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

