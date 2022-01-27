 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

