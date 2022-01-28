Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.