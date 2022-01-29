Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
