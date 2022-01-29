Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.