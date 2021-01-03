This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
