Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south.