Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Local Weather

