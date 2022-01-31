This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees…
Ice temporarily closed a stretch of road from Starkey Road to Chaparral Drive.
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will se…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke people should be prepared for tem…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…