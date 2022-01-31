 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

