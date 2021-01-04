 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Local Weather

