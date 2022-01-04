 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

