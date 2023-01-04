Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.