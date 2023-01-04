For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 d…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temper…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is foreca…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degree…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…