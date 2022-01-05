Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
