This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be…
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is foreca…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Thursday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Periods …