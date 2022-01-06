 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert