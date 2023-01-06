 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert