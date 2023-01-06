Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is foreca…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degree…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …