Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.