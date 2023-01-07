 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

