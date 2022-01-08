 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

