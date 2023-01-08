This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 37F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
