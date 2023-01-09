Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
