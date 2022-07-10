Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.