This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
