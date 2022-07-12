 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

