Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.