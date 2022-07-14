 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

