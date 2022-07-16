This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
