Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

