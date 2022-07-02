For the drive home in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 deg…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day…