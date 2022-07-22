 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

