This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
