Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest.