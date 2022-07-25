This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temp…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…