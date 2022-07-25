Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.