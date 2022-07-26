Roanoke's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…