Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.