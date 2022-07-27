Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.