Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.