For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in t…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…