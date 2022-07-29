This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in t…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a…
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.