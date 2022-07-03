Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
