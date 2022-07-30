Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.