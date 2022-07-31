This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in t…
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The fo…